Twice a year, my skincare routine and my credit card go head-to-head, and, no surprise here, it's always during the Sephora Savings Event. I tell myself I'm just restocking the essentials (cleanser, moisturizer, SPF). Still, five minutes later, I'm somehow rationalizing a $70 serum just because I heard a fellow beauty editor rave about it and it's 20 percent off. It's a dangerous cycle, I know. But at least my skin looks great.

Skincare is the foundation for everything; makeup sits better, and my skin acts out less when I'm consistent with my routine. So, I treat the event like an annual reset, restocking what I know I'll finish and using the discount as an excuse to invest in the formulas that I, as a beauty editor, can get behind.

The details: Rouge members get 20 percent off through November 10, VIBs get 15 percent, and Insiders get 10 percent—just use code "Everything" at checkout. And since my skincare is my non-negotiable category in beauty, this sale is my cue to replenish the products I've actually finished (a rare feat) and try the formulas I've been eyeing for a while.

Keep reading for all of the best skincare products I plan to buy during the Sephora Savings Event. The prices here reflect a 20 percent discount, so keep that in mind as you fill your cart.

Clean Start

I begin my stock up with a face wash that resets my skin. Something gentle enough for daily use, but will still get all the makeup, SPF, and any other gunk from the day off. Then, I'll grab a luxurious body wash. Unlike my face, which is sensitive, I love my body cleanser to smell delicious and turn my shower into a sensory experience.

Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash (Was $39) $31.20 at Sephora This is the only foaming face wash I'll use because it deeply cleanses all that grime off my skin without drying it out. My skin is clean without feeling stripped. L'Occitane Cleansing and Softening Shower Oil (Was $29) $23.20 at Sephora You haven't lived until you've used an in-shower body wash-oil hybrid. This one from L'Occitane has the most incredible almond scent and will leave your skin feeling buttery smooth.

The Multi-Tasking Step

I find that a multitasking serum or toner is key, so I don't need to layer so many products. My favorite method is to use an exfoliating toner followed by an ultra-hydrating serum. This way, my skin offsets any drying effects from the toner.

SKI-II Aging Skin Facial Treatment Essence (Was $99) $79.20 at Sephora SKI-II's Pietra Essence toner is one of those products that has solidified itself as a beauty must-have for glass, glowing skin. Dieux Deliverance 3-In-1 Repair Serum (Was $69) $55.20 at Sephora This baby is a multi-tasking hero with its redness, wrinkle, and dark spot-blasting magic. Plus, it contains soothing ingredients so it's super gentle on the skin.

Barrier Repair

I slather on my moisturizers—I am not shy when it comes to application, so I use this sale to grab backups. My favorite ones are rich enough to repair dryness and any irritation my skin barrier is dealing with—it's about to be winter after all! When my barrier's healthy and strong, my skin behaves well.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chic SPF

Just because it's winter, it doesn't mean you can skimp on the SPF. In fact, because I love to ski, the high altitude makes it even more important to shield my skin. I refuse to wear sunscreen that feels like sunscreen. Here are the formulas that make it easy to wear every single day.

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50 (Was $36) $28.80 at Sephora Need a sunscreen with absolutely zero white cast that blends seamlessly into any skin tone, thanks to its luxurious texture? Pop this baby in your cart. ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Ultralight Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 (Was $50) $40 at Sephora Most tinted SPFs don't cut it, but this one does. Apply two finger lengths of product to your face, neck, and ears for protection and a little bit of coverage.

Lovely Luxuries

These are the luxe products I never need but always think about. The kind that turns my routine a little more indulgent and luxurious. I use the sale as my excuse to finally try them.

La Mer The Treatment Lotion (Was $190) $152 at Sephora Ah, the formula that makes me wake up to baby soft, radiant complexion. It's like my skin tone and texture had a reset overnight. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches (Was $55) $44 at Sephora Will these erase my dark circles? Probably not. But do they feel beyond refreshing when I apply them after a long night? Absolutely.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.