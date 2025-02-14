Zoë Kravitz Embraces Elevated Minimalism in a Ladylike Black Coat and Micro-Kitten Heels
The star swapped standard club attire for an unexpectedly girly winter ensemble.
It's no secret that Zoë Kravitz has impeccable personal style. It must be genetic. I mean, just look at her parents! Generally speaking, the Batman star vacillates between three vibes: goth-glam, modern boho, or tomboy skater. But lately, I've noticed the 36-year-old experimenting with an enviable new aesthetic: elevated minimalism.
On Feb. 13, the Blink Twice director stepped out to celebrate Danielle Haim's birthday at New York City hotspot Joyface. Arriving with Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley and model Cara Delevingne as her entourage, she looked like a true rockstar's daughter. But Kravitz didn't really dress like she was going to a club. Instead, she cut a ladylike figure in a black longline wool coat buttoned all the way up to her chin. Her chic outerwear fell just above her ankle, initially making it difficult to tell what the pint-sized actor was wearing underneath. But when the wind picked up, cameras caught a glimpse of what looked like a black silk midi—most likely a slip dress, knowing Kravitz.
The rest of her look showcased a similar push-pull of girly and gamine details. Sheer black tights paired perfectly with a set of strappy minimalist black micro-kitten heel sandals from The Row. Her navy blue fringe scarf lent a menswear-inspired touch to the look in tandem with her winter coat. And of course, no outfit would be complete for Kravitz without a Saint Laurent bag of some sort. In this case, she went for an envelope-style black leather crossbody with a gold chain strap.
Dabbling in trends like barn coats, kitten heels, and Mary Janes as well as minimalist luxury brands like The Row definitely marks a sartorial departure for Kravitz. But I've really enjoyed watching her test-drive it through her street style in recent months. That's the beauty and freedom of getting dressed in your 30s, I suppose! Dress codes don't really apply to you anymore—even at the club.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
