It's no secret that Zoë Kravitz has impeccable personal style. It must be genetic. I mean, just look at her parents! Generally speaking, the Batman star vacillates between three vibes: goth-glam, modern boho, or tomboy skater. But lately, I've noticed the 36-year-old experimenting with an enviable new aesthetic: elevated minimalism.

On Feb. 13, the Blink Twice director stepped out to celebrate Danielle Haim's birthday at New York City hotspot Joyface. Arriving with Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley and model Cara Delevingne as her entourage, she looked like a true rockstar's daughter. But Kravitz didn't really dress like she was going to a club. Instead, she cut a ladylike figure in a black longline wool coat buttoned all the way up to her chin. Her chic outerwear fell just above her ankle, initially making it difficult to tell what the pint-sized actor was wearing underneath. But when the wind picked up, cameras caught a glimpse of what looked like a black silk midi—most likely a slip dress, knowing Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz layers a black wool coat over a black silk dress and sheer black tights. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of her look showcased a similar push-pull of girly and gamine details. Sheer black tights paired perfectly with a set of strappy minimalist black micro-kitten heel sandals from The Row. Her navy blue fringe scarf lent a menswear-inspired touch to the look in tandem with her winter coat. And of course, no outfit would be complete for Kravitz without a Saint Laurent bag of some sort. In this case, she went for an envelope-style black leather crossbody with a gold chain strap.

The Row Vika Ankle Strap Kitten Heel $1,100 at The Row

Coach Navy Muffler With Rubber Patch $53.40 at Coach Outlet

Dabbling in trends like barn coats, kitten heels, and Mary Janes as well as minimalist luxury brands like The Row definitely marks a sartorial departure for Kravitz. But I've really enjoyed watching her test-drive it through her street style in recent months. That's the beauty and freedom of getting dressed in your 30s, I suppose! Dress codes don't really apply to you anymore—even at the club.

