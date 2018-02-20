Today's Top Stories
Fergie Defends Herself After the Internet Drags Her for Sexy National Anthem

"This rendition didn’t strike the intended tone."

If you managed to spend the holiday weekend away from the internet/TV (in which case, what is your secret?), you may have missed Fergie singing the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

Honestly, it's a lot, and Twitter had many, many, many, many, *many* thoughts. Most of which were unkind enough that Fergie ended up issuing a public explanation/low-key apology.

"I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she said in a statement. "I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Fair enough. But also:

