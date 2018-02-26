Today's Top Stories
1
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns
People are recreating the looks of Gucci models on the Milan runway, holding replicas of their own heads
2
The Best Reactions to Gucci’s Milan Runway
3
Princess Diana's Niece Walked Dolce & Gabbana Show
4
Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's Husband?
5
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week

Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence After Split from Jennifer Aniston

All in the name of puppies.

Getty Images

Justin Theroux has (understandably!) been on an break from social media since news of his split from Jennifer Aniston fractured the internet, but he's officially broken his Instagram silence because puppies.

In a post featuring himself cuddling with a bunch of tiny doggos, Theroux wrote about Austin Pets Alive shelter, saying "I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Theroux also gave Selena Gomez a shoutout via a hashtag (presumably to boost his post), the length of which qualifies as deeply extra: #Yeahthatsrightselenaididittoyouagainbutifyousawtheseguysyouddowhateveryoucouldtooalsoiknowyourechilllikethat."

FYI, Theroux and Aniston announced their split on February 15 after two years of marriage, and distance (plus maybe Brad Pitt) reportedly played a big part in their decision.

Related Story
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Did Not Cheat
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Jennifer Aniston's Body Language in Relationships
Khloé Kardashian Finds Out Her Pregnancy Leaked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Worried About Depression
Khloé Kardashian Is Planning to Eat Her Placenta
Kylie Jenner Posts Video of Stormi to Snapchat
Chrissy Teigen's Emotional Support Casserole
Kendall Jenner Posted a Tastefully Naked Instagram
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Body Language
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Date Since Stormi’s Birth Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out
Prince Harry invites exes to wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends to Wedding