Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence After Split from Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux has (understandably!) been on an break from social media since news of his split from Jennifer Aniston fractured the internet, but he's officially broken his Instagram silence because puppies.

In a post featuring himself cuddling with a bunch of tiny doggos, Theroux wrote about Austin Pets Alive shelter, saying "I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats."

Theroux also gave Selena Gomez a shoutout via a hashtag (presumably to boost his post), the length of which qualifies as deeply extra: #Yeahthatsrightselenaididittoyouagainbutifyousawtheseguysyouddowhateveryoucouldtooalsoiknowyourechilllikethat."



FYI, Theroux and Aniston announced their split on February 15 after two years of marriage, and distance (plus maybe Brad Pitt) reportedly played a big part in their decision.