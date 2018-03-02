Last year's Oscars Best Picture flub was inarguably one of the greatest moments of our generation (what a time to be alive!), and apparently the Academy wants to recapture the memories...by inviting Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to present again at this year's show.

Per TMZ, the actors were seen rehearsing at the Dolby Theatre and ran through their lines twice. Dunaway will reportedly start with the quip "Presenting is better the second time around," while Beatty will add, 'The winner is Gone with the Wind.'"

Fortunately, there are still several days left for them to work on their material—but here's hoping the Oscars will be as instantly iconic this year as they were last year.