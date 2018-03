Turns out Arie Luyendyk Jr. has even less self-awareness than we initially believed, bless his heart. Despite Twitter melting down in collective rage over his treatment of Becca Kufrin (fans literally bought billboards to reprimand him), he went ahead and posted this photo of his engagement to Lauren Burnham on Twitter:

And guys. His mentions. RIP them forever. The comments on this tweet alone must qualify for some sort of Guiness Book of Shadey records, but here are some gems:

He needs the fit tea money — Emma Wade (@thisisemmawade) March 7, 2018

Thanks for reminding me to unfollow lol — βex (@beckym625) March 7, 2018

I’m gonna go ahead and say the success rate for this is < or equal to zero — Emily P (@ESavarinoP) March 7, 2018

Glad you tweeted this. Might’ve forgotten to unfollow you had you not. Have a nice life. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) March 7, 2018

YIKES.