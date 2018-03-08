Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate International Women's Day Looking All Kinds of in Love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent International Women's Day in Birmingham to meet "members of the local community and learn more about projects in the area that support young people."

Another trouser suit for #MeghanMarkle today as she and #PrinceHarry arrive in #Birmingham #Meghan is in a coat by J Crew pic.twitter.com/mLqYxexWst — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 8, 2018

They spent the requisite amount of time looking adorable while greeting fans. Meghan blew everyone's mind by wearing a tragically sold-out J.Crew coat.

And yes, there was some PDA:

Obviously, all these photos are equally "MY EYES ARE NOW HEARTS"-inducing, but the best picture is clearly this one of them talking to a couple old ladies:

FYI, the pair are expected to visit a project that inspires girls in STEM, and will also visit other local members of the community—most of whom will presumably/hopefully be women.