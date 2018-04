YouTube beauty guru Patrick Starrr is incredible. His makeup transformations are consistently gorgeous and unique. Just look:

🍍A Meal... A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Mar 11, 2018 at 7:30pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And his tutorials? Next level:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Patrick recently collaborated with Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch for a Little Mermaid-inspired tutorial that is pure magic. The redhead bombshell is the perfect Ariel, but insists this is her first time dressing up as the iconic character. All we can say is it's about time.

Watch the full tutorial below: