Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are exactly one week away from walking down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. As we get closer and closer to the big day, the couple are sharing more and more details about the ceremony. Today, Kensington Palace announced some key players in the couple's wedding.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding," the Palace wrote in a press release.



The Palace also shared a picture of Curry on the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today," Curry said of the union.



Curry will travel from Chicago to Windsor for the royal wedding.

While Harry and Meghan don't know Curry personally, they asked him to participate in their wedding because of his position in the church and the fact that he's "a wonderful speaker and preacher, it would be highly appropriate for him to be invited to speak," a source close to the royal family told People of the decision.

Curry will join the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Revd. David Conner, who will conduct the Service and the Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who will officiate Meghan and Harry's marriage vows.