Good morning, Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William were spotted following closely behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their way to Windsor Castle this morning for royal wedding rehearsal.

This is the first time Kate has been photographed since leaving the hospital after giving birth to Prince Louis almost one month ago. She's wearing a Michael Kors pink and blue floral print dress, which is currently sold out online.

Getty Images

Last we saw KMidd, she was exiting the hospital just six hours after giving birth to Prince Louis, but since then, she's been taking the R&R she deserves. Yesterday, Kate was seen casually strolling in Kensington Park Gardens with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, though she wasn't photographed.

Her first official public appearance will be this Saturday at the royal wedding, where she'll get to continue to rest since she doesn't have a role during the ceremony.