image
image
image
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Walked the Red Carpet Separately at the VMAs

But they still slayed, per usual.

image
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesMatthew Eisman

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were back on the red carpet last night at the 2018 VMAs. However, they decided to walk it separately this time around.

The new parents made their first red carpet appearance in May at the Met Gala. Unlike the all-black strapless Alexander Wang dress she wore to the Met Gala, Kylie decided to go in a different direction with a Tom Ford white blazer dress and slicked-back platinum blonde hair while Travis wore a plaid jacket, graphic t-shirt, and embroidered pants.

The couple did, however, cozy up next to each other during the show.

US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS
Getty ImagesANGELA WEISS
US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS
Getty ImagesANGELA WEISS
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesPaul Zimmerman
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz
Later that night, they were even caught on camera kissing.

Kisses 😘🙈❤️ #kyliejenner

A post shared by Kylie Jenner 🌺 (@kyliekedit) on

Last night, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner supported Travis, 26, while he performed new songs from his recently released album, Astroworld. A lot of the tracks are about the rapper's new life with Kylie and baby Stormi. Kylie even stars in one of his music videos, "Stop Trying To Be God," as a golden goddess which, same.

It's been a whirlwind year for Kylie. The 21-year-old gave birth to her and Travis' daughter, Stormi Webster, back in February after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Recently, Kylie went all out and celebrated her 21st birthday with a special Barbie theme alongside her family and friends. Before that, the couple posed on the cover of GQ together and were refreshingly candid about their relationship after keeping a low profile this past year.

