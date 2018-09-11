The New 'Grey's Anatomy' Trailer is Here, and I Have Questions

Can someone please call a doctor? Because the new trailer for Grey's Anatomy's 15th season is out, and I have a fever, and the only cure is Jesse Williams.

In the trailer for the show's new season, our favorite doctors from Grey Sloan Memorial (a.k.a. Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital, once also known as just Seattle Grace Hospital) are battling it out for a new position. But it won't be easy, because there are new hunky doctors deeming themselves "Ortho-god" (Luke from The OC, hel-LO); Kim Raver returns as Dr. Teddy Altman with her own pregnancy drama; and there's a new love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Did that ending love scene make it hot in here for anyone else, or is it just me?

The series continues to surprise and shock, even after 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, and this newest chapter, there doesn't seem to be any changes afoot. With its fifteenth season, Grey's Anatomy has become ABC's current longest-running scripted running series and second-longest scripted primetime ABC series ever, as well as the second-longest primetime medical drama on television, coming in second to ER.

Take a look at the trailer for the show's 15 season below, and get excited for the series' return with a two-hour premiere September 27 at 8:00 p.m.