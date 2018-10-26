So far, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Australian royal tour has given us many gifts: Meghan's first state dinner! Her royal sneaker debut! A whole lot of PDA! Some touching moments! So many fashion moments! And tonight, it gave us her first true red carpet (and Oscar de la Renta) look.

After spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in Sydney, attending Australian Geographic Society Awards (and tomorrow, the finals of the Invictus Games) before they head to New Zealand on Sunday. And while the pair must already be exhausted by this whirlwind royal tour (and its many outfit changes), the two stepped out tonight in glorious, gorgeous formalwear.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While Prince Harry opted for a navy suit and baby blue tie (dapper Harry!) Meghan went for a less demure look than her husband. In contrast to the previous two formal events she attended this trip—the first, the state dinner where she wore a blue Safiyaa cap-sleezed, caped gown (and, sadly, no tiara), the second, an evening reception in Tonga where she chose a a white column dress by designer Theia, accessorized with a diamond bracelet given to her ahead of her wedding by Prince Charles, and the aquamarine ring she wore on her wedding day that had belonged to Princess Diana—this event seemed to call for a statement-making look, because that's exactly what the Duchess of Sussex chose:

Getty Images Pool

Getty Images Pool

Getty Images Pool

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The tulle Oscar de la Renta dress is from the pre-fall 2018 collection and covered in laser-cut birds—very fitting for a wildlife conservation event.

VIDEO: The Duchess presents the award for Young Conservationist Of The Year to Sophia Skarparis at the #AGawards18 #RoyalTourAustralia pic.twitter.com/0q9JOFiDga — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 26, 2018

And, for any Harry Potter fans, maybe gives you big Fleur Delacour vibes? Remember her wedding dress in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows?

Warner Brothers

Sure, the Duchess of Sussex's dress didn't feature two intertwined phoenixes and there was probably no floating champagne present this evening, but I'd like to think she's a Harry Potter fan all the same.