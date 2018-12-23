You know those rumors that the royal Fab Four—Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle—are feuding? They don't seem to be founded in any truth (at least according to insiders like Buckingham Palace and Kate herself), but don't expect them to go anywhere any time soon.

The latest piece of news fueling the feud flames?

Harry and Meghan are reportedly not staying with Will and Kate (and Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis) at the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall in Sandringham this Christmas.

Anmer Hall is the estate Queen Elizabeth gifted Will and Kate after their wedding in 2011.

So why does this add to the rumors of a feud? Well, first, Harry and Meghan apparently stayed with the Cambridges last year at Christmas, so there's precedent for the assumption they would all stay together again this year (and Harry reportedly described the holiday arrangements as "fantastic"). Second, the main house, where Harry and Meghan will be staying instead, is reportedly "cramped," according to the Daily Mail.

"In recent years, some of the more junior family members have found themselves billeted in servants' quarters, while others take over cottages on the Norfolk estate," the Mail wrote of the tight space constraints at Sandringham at Christmas, where 30 or more of those closest to Queen Elizabeth are invited to spend the holidays with the monarch.

One royal source did offer a non-feuding explanation of the change to the Daily Mail, however: Harry and Meghan's marriage in May changed everything.

Per Daily Mail:

"Last Christmas it was felt that allowing Harry and Meghan, then unmarried, to spend the night at the main house would be inappropriate. Inviting Meghan to share in the festivities in the first place had been a break with convention—there was no need to shatter protocol completely. Anmer Hall offered the perfect solution. But their marriage changed everything. It would now be unusual, said the source, for the couple not to stay with the Queen."

There you have it—just more royal traditions confusing the rest of us.