If you haven't been watching the hit Bravo series Dirty John, you've been missing out on some of the most intriguing, gasp-inducing television in a long time. Based on the hit podcast of the same name, the series stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana in a story about how a romance with a charismatic man spiraled out of control with denial manipulation, deceit, and its consequences on an entire family.

We've got an exclusive clip from this Sunday's new episode, and it's eye-opening. We're getting an insight and look into how John (Bana) operates behind the scenes, and how he uses threats and manipulation to get what he wants.

Without further ado, here you go:

Bravo’s “Dirty John” airs Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on Bravo.

