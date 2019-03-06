Meghan Markle just joined Prince Harry onstage as he spoke to a crowd of 12,000 teens and teachers about inspiring social change.

The video shows the crowd screaming delightedly at the unexpected guest. Meghan didn't speak but waved to the crowd and showed some PDA with Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been plowing ahead with events and engagements—and one secret date.

Surprise! Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry on stage this morning at The SSE Arena for WE Day UK, which inspires young people to get engaged and participate in social change.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie explained that Harry took to the stage to speak to the 12,000 teens and teachers and shared a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." Apparently Harry said Meghan has reminded him often about this quote, and then—excitement!—Meghan herself came up on stage to the roaring approval of the crowd. Harry joked about "dragging" her onstage, then said, “Guys, I am with you and we are with you. Get to work!”

Meghan didn't speak, instead simply pointed at Harry with approval (awww), waving to the crowd, and hugging Harry as they gazed out at the students. Meghan's in nearly all black today—black maternity top, black pants, high black stiletto heels, and a gorgeous navy blue blazer. ID to come if we get it.

Meghan literally just had an event yesterday at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles's 50th anniversary of being invested as Prince of Wales—and she joined Prince William and Kate Middleton, their first joint outing since the holidays. She's so busy, still, and I love it.

Here's video of Meghan's arrival and the V. EXCITED audience, who understandably lost their minds at the extra special guest (Same, guys. Same.)

Here's a look at the full outfit:

Jo Hale Getty Images

Kensington Palace tweeted that Harry would be attending WE Day UK, but there was nothing about Meghan in the announcement.

The Duke of Sussex will attend @WEMovement WE Day UK in London on 6th March 2019, a global initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change #WEDay pic.twitter.com/2GrGsnJwYR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

I LOVE surprises like these!

