As reported in various outlets, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set the date for Archie Harrison's christening.

We also have various details on the location (Windsor), size (25 people tops), and photos (so far no news outlets are covering the ceremony itself, but TBD on arrival and departure pics).

The Queen will not be attending, but various friends and family, including Serena Williams and Jess Mulroney, will be there.

Archie Harrison, cutest royal baby ever (I will not apologize. That's just a fact.), is about to be christened, and now we know all the details. It's going to be a beautiful and private ceremony with proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—and we might not get photos from a news outlet on the day of the ceremony, which is causing a bit of a stir among fans. Here's what you need to know.

The christening will be on July 6.

Mark your calendars: Archie's two-month birthday will be his christening! We already knew it would be in the summer, but now we know for sure. We don't know the exact time yet, although that's often not divulged until after the fact for security reasons.

It'll be ultra-private.

The ceremony is taking place in the Queen's private chapel at Windsor, not St. George's where Prince Harry was christened and Harry and Meghan were married. There will be 25 guests in total, and we may not get arrival/departure shots as we got with Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Pictures will, however, be released after the fact, likely by the official Sussex Royal account. Royal reporter Rebecca English explains, "The venue, in the inner sanctum of the castle, means it’s impossible to offer public access to the ceremony—although pressure is on to allow at least one news organization access to arrivals, as well as the couple’s chosen photographer."

Fans want to see more.

A royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex risk alienating fans if they rely solely on stylized shots, as they did with Mother's Day and Father's Day this year. Aside from the official photos, they've only been giving us partial shots of Archie.

Rebecca English said she thought some of this was warranted.

The decision to keep the christening private has attracted criticism, particularly following the recent £2.4 million public spend on Harry and Meghan’s official residence - some fair, some not. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 30, 2019

But the couple have to balance privacy issues—which are highly important to them—and the enormous good will from the public, who want to "share their joy." I have the feeling, though, that some of the coverage details will be kept private until the day of.

The queen reportedly will not attend.

She also missed Louis's christening, and she's got an intensely busy schedule, so it doesn't mean anything significant that she's not there. However, Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom, who will fly in from the U.S., as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be there. Harry's mentor Mark Dyer and family friend Markus Anderson will be there, but no word yet on Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their kids. Considering Harry and Meghan went to Louis's christening, it would be surprising if at least one of them wasn't there.

Still no word on godparents.

There's been intense speculation about who it might be, from Meghan's BFF Jess Mulroney, to George and Amal Clooney, to Serena Williams, and a number of other worthy candidates. The godparents (or at least some of them) will likely attend the ceremony, so that helps to narrow down the field a little bit, but still no official word.

We'll update the post as we find out more.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE