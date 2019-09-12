Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak
Kate Middleton Met With the Director of 'Love Actually' for a Special Project

image
By Katherine J Igoe
War Horse - UK Premiere - Royals Meet Cast
Jon FurnissGetty Images
    • TBH, there aren't many details, but the Cambridges are contributing to a project the director's working on.
      • Kate Middleton just hung out with Great British Baking Show judge Mary Berry, so maybe she really is considering a TV career (unlikely, but I'd love this)!

        Ooooh, I can't wait to find out what this is. Kate Middleton and Prince William are working with Richard Curtis on a new special project about mental health. Richard Curtis, in case you're unfamiliar, has worked on films like Love Actually, Notting Hill, the OG Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Bridget Jones Diary. So the end product is going to look and sound gorgeous, whatever it is.

        There was an unannounced private visit between Kate and Richard Curtis just yesterday, which IMMEDIATELY had royal fans speculating excitedly about what that might mean. There really aren't many details yet, except that it's a project centered around mental health and will also include William. According to Daily Mail, "The Cambridges are contributing to a project Curtis is working on," so it may be something generated by the director.

        I'd love for this to be Kate's big acting debut (something else for her and Meghan to bond over!), but that seems...unlikely. If I had to guess, this is probably something more along the lines of a short film or documentary—but more details are likely coming, so we'll know for sure soon.

        The Cambridges, with Prince Harry, started Heads Together in 2016, which aimed to open the conversation about mental health among friends and family members.

        View this post on Instagram

        As part of the #HeadsUp campaign ⚽️ the Football Association has launched new comprehensive guidance for coaches and managers, which will help all FA affiliated adult clubs supporting the mental wellbeing of their players. The guidance, produced in partnership with @MindCharity and a mental health advisory group put together by The FA, will help coaches and managers to: 1. Spot the signs 🚨 of people experiencing mental health problems. 2. Feel confident 💙 to provide support. 3. Signpost people 👉 to specialist help. Today at @HendonFC The Duke of Cambridge discussed the new guidelines with Hendon FC coaches — how it can support them in identifying the signs of mental health issues, and offer support and signposting where needed to help improve the mental wellbeing of players. With the Hendon FC coaches The Duke also discussed other significant issues surrounding the sport ⚽️ at the moment too, including racist abuse being suffered by players, including Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku. The Duke said ”It’s outrageous what’s happening…People are now talking about mental health issues but I imagine talking about racism is still quite a difficult subject”, and that racism had been talked about for “too long…we’ve got to do something about it.”

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        The pair continue to work on that initiative and other initiatives that center around mental health. Along with Harry and Meghan, they've also spoken about their own mental health challenges as part of their work to normalize these subjects publicly. The Cambridges met Richard Curtis in 2012 at the War Horse U.K. premiere, picture above. The director has spoken openly about the subject, including (content warning: suicide) his sister's death by suicide, and has said that more needs to be done in the area.

