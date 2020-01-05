The Fab Four Show United Support for Victims of the Australian Wildfires on Instagram

Australia is currently in the midst of battling the most devastating and deadly wildfires the country has seen in decades.

As the fires, which have killed 24 and destroyed thousands of homes, blaze on, celebrities around the world have spoken out in support of the country and the fires' victims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a personal message about the fires on their Sussex Royal Instagram. Prince William and Kate Middleton did the same on the Kensington Royal account.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a touching post about the fires on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account, along with information about how fans can help with relief efforts.

In the post, the couple wrote:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months.



From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.



This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help.



To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have.



https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr (@redcrossau)



https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fundraising (@nswrfs)



https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cf"



Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a message of their own about the fires on their Kensington Royal Instagram, writing:

"We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia.



Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event.



We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.



- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge"

