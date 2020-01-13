BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Today's Top Stories
1
Royal Reporters React to Meghan and Harry’s News
Fashionable woman wearing jacket with sports clothing against clear sky
2
Matching Workout Sets to Keep You Motivated
image
3
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue
Creative businesswoman texting on cell phone in office
4
How Do I Fight Burnout and Reset for Work in 2020?
image
5
Catherine O'Hara Wants You to Go Skinny-Dipping

Prince Harry and Prince William Just Called Out an "Offensive" and "Potentially Harmful" Untrue Story About Their Relationship

The royals released a joint statement Monday.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

As the royals gather at Sandringham today to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to "step back" as senior royals, Prince Harry and Prince William have released a joint statement denying a "false story" about their relationship, calling it "offensive and potentially harmful." Though the statement didn't identify the story in question, as the Guardian reports, the brothers are believed to be referring to an article in the Times of London, headlined, "Princes "fell out because William wasn’t friendly towards Meghan'."

The article alleges that William's "bullying attitude" forced Meghan and Harry out of the royal family, adding that the Duke of Cambridge was "insufficiently welcoming towards Meghan when they first started dating." The Princes' full statement reads, "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

According to the Guardian, today's royal crisis meeting will be hosted by the Queen, with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry in attendance. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned to Canada, is expected to dial in to the meeting.

Last Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced in a public statement that they planned to "step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." The royal couple added, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Meghan & Harry Could Give Tell-All Interview
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Stepping Back
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Meghan & Harry Could Give Tell-All Interview
Prince Harry Visits Nottingham Harry Faked a Canadian Accent to Hide His Identity
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Royal Reporters React to Meghan and Harry’s News
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Meghan Was "On the Brink" Before Her Royal Exit
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Millennials Support the Sussexes More Than Boomers
The Centenary Service To Commemorate The Battle Of Vimy Ridge Will Expresses Sadness About Harry's Royal Split
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Prince Harry's Face-to-Face Summit with the Queen
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Stepping Back
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan & Harry Could Make Absurd Amounts of Money
BRITAIN-ROYALS Charlotte & Louis Are Now Part of the Royal Drama