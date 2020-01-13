As the royals gather at Sandringham today to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to "step back" as senior royals, Prince Harry and Prince William have released a joint statement denying a "false story" about their relationship, calling it "offensive and potentially harmful." Though the statement didn't identify the story in question, as the Guardian reports, the brothers are believed to be referring to an article in the Times of London, headlined, "Princes "fell out because William wasn’t friendly towards Meghan'."

The article alleges that William's "bullying attitude" forced Meghan and Harry out of the royal family, adding that the Duke of Cambridge was "insufficiently welcoming towards Meghan when they first started dating." The Princes' full statement reads, "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

According to the Guardian, today's royal crisis meeting will be hosted by the Queen, with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry in attendance. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned to Canada, is expected to dial in to the meeting.

Last Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced in a public statement that they planned to "step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." The royal couple added, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

