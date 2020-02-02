In an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, Jennifer Lopez invited fans to text her requests of songs they'd like to see her perform at the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez wants you to text her. Today, please.

The 50-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to invite fans to text her requests of songs they'd like to see her perform at the Super Bowl.

J.Lo will take to the field during halftime at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday evening in Miami, Florida to co-headline the Pepsi Halftime Show with Shakira.

This isn't the first time J.Lo has invited fans to text her. The talented star first shared her number on Instagram last September, when she held a contest to take a fan with her as her date to the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"1 day! Let’s get it Miami. ✨🏈✨ Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show! 📸," Lopez wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Saturday.

She also posted a teaser for her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's Super Bowl commercial.

"So proud of Alex! ✨❤️✨ Here’s a little tease of his @presidente__usa #SuperBowlLIV commercial. Don’t miss it Sunday! 👏👏 @arod," she wrote along with the clip.

Watch J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show performance tonight on FOX. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. EST and the halftime show is expected to kick off around 8 pm EST.



