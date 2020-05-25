Kate Middleton Recycled a Look for Prince Harry's Wedding So She Wouldn't Steal Focus from Meghan Markle

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding, Kate Middleton rewore an Alexander McQueen tailored coat she's worn several times before.

Wearing a recycled look wasn't a sign of disrespect—it was actually a thoughtful choice. Kate knew that, if she wore a new outfit, it would increase the attention on her and didn't want to pull focus from Meghan, the bride.

Kate famously wore the Alexander McQueen coat to at least two other high-profile royal engagements—Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 and the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016.

Kate Middleton knows that people care about her outfit choices. The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is analyzed from every corner of the globe every time she steps outside—and this goes double when she steps out for a big event or especially important royal engagement.

You know, like a royal wedding.

Kate, being the thoughtful, self-aware human that she is, took this into account when she picked out her look for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018. Knowing that there was bound to be a lot of attention on her look for the day and that said attention would only increase if she debuted a new outfit for the occasion, Kate opted to rewear a favorite piece royal fans had seen her in several times before, her cream-colored Alexander McQueen tailored coat.

Before Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, Kate had worn the Alexander McQueen coat to at least two other high-profile royal engagements. First, she wore it to her daughter, Princess Charlotte's, christening in 2015:

Then, she wore it again in 2016 to Trooping the Colour:

Leave it to Kate to recycle an outfit in the classiest way possible.

