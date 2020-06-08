Today's Top Stories
1
The First Year Out
2
Talks to Help You Get Informed About Racism
3
The Summer Fashion Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing
4
Catherine the Great Is My Summer Beauty Muse
5
Meghan and Harry Looking to Play a Role in BLM

Prince William Has Been Secretly Volunteering for a Mental Health Crisis Text Service

By Emily Dixon
dublin, ireland march 03 prince william, duke of cambridge meets irelands taoiseach leo varadkar and his partner matthew barrett on march 03, 2020 in dublin, ireland the duke and duchess of cambridge are undertaking an official visit to ireland between tuesday 3rd march and thursday 5th march, at the request of the foreign and commonwealth office photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

    In a new Instagram video released on Friday, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke to volunteers across the U.K. in celebration of Volunteers' Week. And William revealed he'd been doing a little volunteering of his own—for the mental health crisis service Shout, which allows people in the U.K. to access support over text. "I’m going to share a little secret with you guys," William said. "I’m actually on [Shout] volunteering."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate, William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched Shout back in May 2019, as part of their Heads Together mental health campaign. Inspired by Crisis Text Line in the U.S., the service allows people in need of mental health support to text a trained volunteer at at any time of day.

    The Cambridges and Sussexes said in a statement, "We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day. Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future."

    “At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis," the statement continued. "We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Kate Wore $8 Earrings for Her Latest Engagement
    Meghan and Harry Delivered Food to People in Need
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Kate Wore $8 Earrings for Her Latest Engagement
    The Queen's Corgis Have Footmen & Elaborate Menus
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Sophie Wessex on Harry and Meghan
    Victoria Beckham on Fashion Industry's Role in BLM
    Meghan's BLM Speech Was Only Possible After Exit
    J.K. Rowling Faces Backlash for Transphobic Tweets
    Sophie Turner Joins BLM Protest
    Kourtney Urges Parents to Talk to Kids About Race
    Ava Duvernay Recalls 'Selma' Eric Garner Homage
    Meghan and Harry Looking to Play a Role in BLM