In a new Instagram video released on Friday, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke to volunteers across the U.K. in celebration of Volunteers' Week. And William revealed he'd been doing a little volunteering of his own—for the mental health crisis service Shout, which allows people in the U.K. to access support over text. "I’m going to share a little secret with you guys," William said. "I’m actually on [Shout] volunteering."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kate, William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched Shout back in May 2019, as part of their Heads Together mental health campaign. Inspired by Crisis Text Line in the U.S., the service allows people in need of mental health support to text a trained volunteer at at any time of day.

The Cambridges and Sussexes said in a statement, "We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day. Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future."

“At the heart of this service will be an incredible national volunteer community, one which needs to grow to allow us to support more people in crisis," the statement continued. "We hope that many more of you will join us and be part of something very special."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.