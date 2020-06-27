A huge group of A-list stars came together to make a Princess Bride fan film during quarantine.

The movie will air on Quibi, in daily installments over a two week period, beginning on Monday.

The project is the brainchild of director Jason Reitman and everyone involved volunteered their time for the movie, with the proceeds (Quibi put down $1 million for the right to distribute it) going to charity.

Creating content of any kind during quarantines is difficult, but remaking a beloved classic with an all-star cast? That seems downright inconceivable.

And yet, that's exactly what Jason Reitman has done. The director is gearing up for the release of a star-studded remake of The Princess Bride that was filmed entirely remotely by the A-list cast he assembled.

Reitman recruited a huge group of celebs—including Tiffany Haddish, Common, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Josh Gad, Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Garner, just to name a few—who shot the fan-film on their phones. The film will air on Quibi, one chapter at a time, with new installments dropping daily for two weeks starting Monday.

"The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, All right, I need to be able to do something of value,' Reitman told Vanity Fair. 'I just thought, Can we remake an entire movie at home? And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun.'"

Vanity Fair debuted some footage from the film, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's scene, in which Joe played Buttercup (yes, in full drag) and they cast their corgi as an R.O.U.S. ("Rodent of Unusual Size").

Everyone involved in the project, from the actors to the editing team, volunteered their time and Quibi made a $1 million donation to World Central Kitchen for the rights to distribute the video. The donation will fund approximately 100,000 meals for people in need.

“They’re all donating their time,” Reitman explained to Vanity Fair. “They’ve been working tirelessly for the last two to three months to create an entire movie from scratch, just because. The money is for a good cause, and it’s fun to connect with a movie you love. In recreating it you get to feel a little bit of what it was like to make the original.”

