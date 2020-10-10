Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner’s “Wasted” Song Is Now Getting Covered by Other Celebs

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family went out for dinner while on a trip to Palm Springs.
    • During the dinner, Kylie Jenner had one of her gloriously spontaneous musical moments, belting out an impromptu song about getting "wasted" on Don Julio 1942 tequila.
      • As with Kylie's first "single," "Rise and Shine," celebrities are taking to social media with covers of "Wasted" and they're amazing.

        Kylie Jenner dropped her latest single, "Wasted" during a family dinner in Palm Springs on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star and makeup mogul sang the impromptu song after ordering a Don Julio 1942 tequila. By Kylie's own account, the drink was not her first of the night and, TBH, it showed in the glorious song that the moment inspired.

        After ordering a "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale," Kylie started living in her own personal musical, belting out, "Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one." After the main chorus of the song, forever to be known as "Wasted, Kylie turned to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and added, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"

        At this point, Kourtney officially became an active participant in the meme-able moment, dryly answering, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," and taking a nice big bite of bread.

        The entire thing is vibes from start to finish and if you haven't watched it yet, you have to do so immediately:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Tequila on the rocks, Kylie’s drink of choice

        A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

        Naturally, the moment instantly went viral and became fodder for the meme mill. And, like Kylie's first single, "Rise and Shine," the "Wasted" moment has also inspired celebrity covers. Here are some of the best celebrity covers of Kylie Jenner's "Wasted" so far:

        Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        WaAaSsSstEDDDD

        A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

        Bella Hadid:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        @kyliejenner

        A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

