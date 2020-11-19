Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Plans to Change "Outdated Royal Rules" When She's Queen Consort

Wonder how the royal family feels about this?

By Mehera Bonner

    Kate Middleton is currently a Duchess, but someday in the not that distant future she'll be Queen of England. Or, well, Queen Consort—but still, it's all very fancy. And apparently she has some major changes in store for when she and Prince William take charge.

    According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, “Kate has flourished into a queen in waiting in front of everyone’s eyes" and "The royal family could not be more pleased.”

    That said, “Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen [consort],” and wants to meet with more members of the public at royal engagements. “She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats," the source said. "She’s keen to continue that in the future as well.”

    london, england april 23 in this screengrab, prince william, duke of cambridge, catherine duchess of cambridge, prince george of cambridge, princess charlotte of cambridge and prince louis of cambridge clap for nhs carers as part of the bbc children in need and comic relief big night in at london on april 23, 2020 in london, englandthe big night in brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way weve never seen before raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting covid 19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities photo by comic reliefbbc children in needcomic relief via getty images
    Comic ReliefGetty Images

    While Kate clearly has plans for her upcoming role, she's worried about not having as much family time in the future, with a source previously telling Us Weekly “Family means everything to Kate, and one of her biggest worries about the future is not being there for George, Charlotte and Louis."

    From: Cosmopolitan US

