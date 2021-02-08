The Weeknd, the musician who moonlights as a bandaged performance artist, absolutely killed at the Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show. In a bedazzled red jacket and black gloves, a reference to "The Character" he's been playing this past year, the icon sang a medley of songs, including, "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," his smash hit "Blinding Lights," and more.
The Weeknd began the show by emerging from a bright portal in the stands. He then moved through a series of scenes and themes for the energetic performance, from stumbling through a room of mirrors to taking over the entire football field with an army of bandaged clones with pyrotechnics dotted throughout. Watch the performance below:
No matter how you feel about the show, it was Dionne Warwick approved.