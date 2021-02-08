The Weeknd, the musician who moonlights as a bandaged performance artist , absolutely killed at the Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show. In a bedazzled red jacket and black gloves, a reference to "The Character" he's been playing this past year, the icon sang a medley of songs, including, "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," his smash hit "Blinding Lights," and more.

The Weeknd began the show by emerging from a bright portal in the stands. He then moved through a series of scenes and themes for the energetic performance, from stumbling through a room of mirrors to taking over the entire football field with an army of bandaged clones with pyrotechnics dotted throughout. Watch the performance below:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

No matter how you feel about the show, it was Dionne Warwick approved.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

Zoe Guy Zoe Guy is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers pop culture, hot celebrity gossip, movies and TV.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io