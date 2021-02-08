Today's Top Stories
1
Meet the Woman Leading the Super Bowl LV Flyover
2
Found: V-Day Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy
3
Yes, Trans People Belong in Sports
4
The Best Romantic Movies of 2021 (So Far)
5
Need New Workout Clothes? Shop Lululemon's Sale

The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV Performance Was Unreal

And yes, the bandages made an appearance.

By Zoe Guy
tampa, florida february 04 in this image released on february 7th, the weeknd rehearses for the super bowl lv halftime show at raymond james stadium on february 04, 2021 in tampa, florida photo by kevin mazurgetty images for tw
(C)Kevin MazurGetty Images

The Weeknd, the musician who moonlights as a bandaged performance artist, absolutely killed at the Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show. In a bedazzled red jacket and black gloves, a reference to "The Character" he's been playing this past year, the icon sang a medley of songs, including, "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," his smash hit "Blinding Lights," and more.

The Weeknd began the show by emerging from a bright portal in the stands. He then moved through a series of scenes and themes for the energetic performance, from stumbling through a room of mirrors to taking over the entire football field with an army of bandaged clones with pyrotechnics dotted throughout. Watch the performance below:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

No matter how you feel about the show, it was Dionne Warwick approved.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Super Bowl 2021 Guide
You Need To Try Dolly Parton's New Perfume
Outfit Inspo for Super Bowl Sunday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shakira's Super Bowl Look Is Available
The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time
J.Lo and Shakira Won't Be Paid for Super Bowl
Paul Rudd's Son Is His Doppelgänger
People Are Traumatized by Jason Momoa's SB Ad
J.Lo's Sexy 'Hustlers' Tribute Won the Super Bowl
J. Lo's Daughter Joined Her During Halftime Show
J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl Performance Was Epic