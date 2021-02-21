Chrissy Teigen Honors Jack on What Would Have Been His Due Date

This weekend, five months after she suffered her pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to honor the memory of her late son Jack on what would have been his due date.

"Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug," Chrissy wrote in the caption of a picture of herself looking contemplatively into the distance that she shared on her Instagram grid on Saturday.

In an earlier post on her Instagram Story, Chrissy shared a picture of her wrist wearing three bracelets, one with Jack's name and two bearing her other children's names, Luna and Miles. "Today was your due date. we love you forever," Chrissy wrote on the picture, along with a purple heart emoji.

Chrissy Teigen is thinking of her late son, Jack, even more than usual this weekend. The model and bestselling cookbook author took to Instagram on Saturday to honor Jack's memory on what would have been his due date.

The milestone came five months after Chrissy suffered her pregnancy loss and revealed that she and husband, John Legend, had already been calling their unborn third child "Jack."

Chrissy marked the occasion with two posts on social media, starting with one on her Instagram Story:

Instagram

On her Story, Chrissy shared a picture of her wrist with three bracelets, one with each of her children's named: Luna, Miles, and, of course, Jack. "Today was your due date. we love you forever," Chrissy wrote on the picture, along with a purple heart emoji.

A few hours later, Chrissy shared a second post in Jack's honor on her Instagram grid:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the permanent post, Chrissy shared a picture of herself looking contemplatively into the distance, thinking of Jack on what was supposed to be the day she welcomed him to the world. "Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug," she wrote in the photo's caption.

Chrissy has been very open about her grief since losing Jack. She shared photos of herself at the hospital taken shortly after her pregnancy loss and opened up about her decision to make the experience so public in an essay last fall.

"I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles," she wrote. "And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Our thoughts are with Chrissy, John, and the rest of their family this weekend.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io