Prince William said the royals were "very much not a racist family" when questioned about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey Thursday.

In the interview, Meghan spoke about the racism she experienced as a member of the royal family, revealing an unnamed royal expressed "concerns" about son Archie's skin color.

William told reporters Thursday that he hadn't spoken to Harry since the interview aired.

After Meghan Markle spoke candidly to Oprah Winfrey about the racism she experienced as a member of the royal family—sharing that an unnamed relative expressed "concerns" about how dark son Archie's skin would be—Prince William said the royals were "very much not a racist family," when asked to comment by a reporter Thursday. William was asked to address Meghan and Harry's interview with Winfrey while visiting a school in Stratford, East London, with Kate Middleton.

In a video shared by the BBC, a reporter questions William as he and Kate leave the school, the Cambridges' first official engagement since the Sussexes' interview with Winfrey aired. "Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?" the reporter asks, to which William responds, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do." Asked, "Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?" William replies, "No, we're very much not a racist family."

William is the second royal to be questioned about Meghan and Harry's interview: Earlier this week, Prince Charles was asked to respond while visiting a vaccine clinic in London, but declined to comment.

WPA Pool Getty Images

In the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Winfrey, Meghan opened up about her horrifying experiences of racism after joining the royal family, and the fears she had for her son, Archie. "The first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren..." she reflected. "We were very scared having to offer up our baby, knowing they weren't going to be kept safe."

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time...So we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security, He's not going to be given a title,'" she continued. And also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Meghan further discussed the incessant racist coverage she received in the British media and the royal family's refusal to act upon it or offer her support, sharing that she struggled with suicidal ideation as a result. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she said, noting that the royals denied her request to seek treatment because "it wouldn't be good for the institution."

The Queen released a statement on the interview Tuesday. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io