Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Her Father Should Step Down as Her Conservator "Now, Today"

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has filed new court documents aiming to expedite Jamie Spears' removal from his role as his daughter's conservator. This comes after the star's father agreed to step down from the conservatorship "when the time is right" in early August.

In a statement to People elaborating on the necessity of this new legal move, Rosengart said, "Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his Aug. 12, 2021, 'First Response' to Britney Spears's Petition to remove him that he must depart—and his departure is now inexorable. As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears sought in his Aug. 12, 2021, court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable." These "preconditions" included that he be paid large amounts of money from his daughter's estate.

"Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father," Rosengart added. "Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal."

In Jamie Spears' court filing from Aug. 12, his lawyer had stated, "Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations. Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the court."

But this isn't good enough for Rosengart, who continues, "Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do."

Britney Spears has spoken out at length about the distressing conditions under her conservatorship—both in and out of court. When a judge allowed her to select her own attorney, this was considered one of the first major wins for her in her battle to remove her father as her conservator and end the arrangement altogether as well.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io