The Best Behind-the-Scenes Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Oscars

It takes a village...to get ready for the red carpet.

Celebrities love to give us a glimpse at everything that happens behind-the-scenes of creating their red carpet look—the hair, the makeup, the dress, and sometimes even the ride there—and we love them for it. We've rounded up the best Instagrams posted by your favorite stars, pre-Oscars red carpet.

1 of 16
Instagram/Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

Celebrity hairstylist Patrick Ta gets Olivia Munn ready for the Oscars.

2 of 16
Instagram/Molly Sims
Molly Sims

Molly Sims posted a video blowing a kiss to Instagram with the caption, "No such thing as too much sparkle for the #Oscars ✨ Head to @thezoereport IG story for my takeover 💫🥂🏆💋."

3 of 16
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish and her best friend on their way to the Oscars.

4 of 16
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan dance in the car on their way to the Oscars.

5 of 16
Instagram/Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot

On Instagram Gal Gadot posted a video getting her lipstick done and mouthing the words, "Read my lips."

6 of 16
Instagram/Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer says he's "Oscar prepping."

7 of 16
Instagram/Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez holding her dog while getting her hair done for the Oscars.

8 of 16
Instagram/Keala Settle
Keala Settle

Keala Settle and her crew are ready for the Academy Awards.

9 of 16
Twitter/Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon on their way to the red carpet.

10 of 16
Instagram/Andra Day
Andra Day

Andra Day walking to the red carpet.

11 of 16
Instagram/Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd shows how early her Oscars prep begins—12:49 p.m. to be exact.

12 of 16
Instagram/Laura Dern
Laura Dern

Laura Dern getting a blow out in preparation for the Oscars.

13 of 16
Instagram/Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos upside-down is getting her hair braided by her hair stylist.

14 of 16
Erin Lim

Erin Lim getting ready for the red carpet.

15 of 16
Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn getting hair and makeup done at the same time.

16 of 16
Instagram/Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic walking down the streets of Hollywood to the Oscars red carpet.

