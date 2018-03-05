The Best Behind-the-Scenes Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Oscars

It takes a village...to get ready for the red carpet.
Celebrities love to give us a glimpse at everything that happens behind-the-scenes of creating their red carpet look—the hair, the makeup, the dress, and sometimes even the ride there—and we love them for it. We've rounded up the best Instagrams posted by your favorite stars, pre-Oscars red carpet.
Celebrity hairstylist Patrick Ta gets Olivia Munn ready for the Oscars.
Molly Sims posted a video blowing a kiss to Instagram with the caption, "No such thing as too much sparkle for the #Oscars ✨ Head to @thezoereport IG story for my takeover 💫🥂🏆💋."
Tiffany Haddish and her best friend on their way to the Oscars.
Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan dance in the car on their way to the Oscars.
On Instagram Gal Gadot posted a video getting her lipstick done and mouthing the words, "Read my lips."
Armie Hammer says he's "Oscar prepping."
Gina Rodriguez holding her dog while getting her hair done for the Oscars.
Keala Settle and her crew are ready for the Academy Awards.
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon on their way to the red carpet.
Andra Day walking to the red carpet.
Ashley Judd shows how early her Oscars prep begins—12:49 p.m. to be exact.
Laura Dern getting a blow out in preparation for the Oscars.
Maria Menounos upside-down is getting her hair braided by her hair stylist.
Erin Lim getting ready for the red carpet.
Lindsey Vonn getting hair and makeup done at the same time.
Giuliana Rancic walking down the streets of Hollywood to the Oscars red carpet.