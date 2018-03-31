16 Times Celebs Got Dragged for Photoshopping Their Instagrams

Kim Kardashian — March 2017
Kim was so criticized for this picture, which features the barely-there remnants of a photoshopped car in the background, that she disabled comments and wrote an Instagram stories post explaining the "fail"—which turned out to be a crop of a mirrored image.
Kendall Jenner — October 2017
It's hard to notice at first because, well, the picture definitely draws your eyes to Kendall's, um...bathing suit, but many Instagram users accused the model of photoshopping the snap. The point to the curved wall in the top right corner as evidence.
Khloé Kardashian — July 2017
Fans pointed to the strange lines at Khloé's waist on the left side of this picture as proof that the reality star photoshopped the snap.
Kris Jenner — June 2017
The blurriness under Kris' right arm in this picture combined with the warping of the wood below it led fans to conclude the KarJenner matriarch had engaged in some photoshopping on this picture.
Britney Spears — March 2016
Britney looks great in this picture—but she forgot to photoshop the pool tiles in under her back when she altered this photo.
Khloé Kardashian — February 2016
In February 2016, Khloé Kardashian was slammed for photoshopped her leg in an Instagram picture. Khloé responded to the controversy by deleting the photoshopped version and posting the original photo in its place.
Victoria's Secret — August 2016
What is going on with Martha Hunt's elbow in this picture though?
Mariah Carey — November 2016
Mariah was called out for photoshopping this festive Thanksgiving picture when fans noticed warping in the reflection of the pie in the mirror and in the cabinet by her legs.
Kylie Jenner — December 2016
Fan accused Kylie of using photoshop to achieve the peach-shape of her butt in this picture, pointing to the stretched pocked and belt loops as proof.
Ariana Grande — October 2015
Ariana Grande's right hand looks very large in this picture and fans were quick to blame photoshop for the weirdness.
Beyoncé — August 2014
Beyoncé is already flawless—which is why fans were so confused by this picture with a very wonky wineglass and cell phone that seemed to indicate she was photoshopping her Instagrams.
Aubrey O'Day — March 2014
Aubrey was accused of photoshopping her butt when fans noticed the warped pool chair in the left corner of this picture.
Kim Kardashian — January 2014
Fans called out Kim's wonky doorframe in this picture as proof of major photoshopping.
Britney Spears — December 2013
Fans claim Britney drew her abs on in this picture.
Miranda Kerr — November 2013
The curve of the carpet in this picture led fans to accuse the model of photoshopping the picture to slim down her hips.
Miranda Kerr — November 2013
Miranda Kerr faced criticism when she posted a picture of herself with a clearly-altered waist. She later deleted the photo and claimed she had pulled it from the internet and didn't realize it was photoshopped. She replaced it with the original image.
