Everything Kate Middleton Has Worn During Her Third Pregnancy

October 10, 2017
At a reception on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace.
October 16, 2017
At the Charities Forum event at Paddington Station.
October 18, 2017
At the graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices.
October 31, 2017
Visiting the lawn tennis association at the National Tennis Centre.
November 7, 2017
At the 2017 Gala Dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace.
November 8, 2017
At the annual Place2Be school leaders forum at UBS London.
November 11, 2017
At the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
November 12, 2017
At the Annual Remembrance Sunday Service in London.
November 14, 2017
Visiting the Family Action at Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London.
November 22, 2017
Visiting the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham.
November 22, 2017
Visiting the Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham.
November 22, 2017
Visiting the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham.
November 24, 2017
Attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.
November 29, 2017
Visiting the Robin Hood Primary and Nursery School in London.
November 28, 2017
Visiting the Foundling Museum in London.
December 6, 2017
Attending a stepping out session at Media City in Manchester.
December 6, 2017
Departing a stepping out session at Media City in Manchester.
December 12, 2017
Attending the Magic Mums community Christmas Party in London.
December 14, 2017
Arriving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
December 25, 2017
Attending Christmas Day church service in King's Lynn.
January 7, 2018
Attending Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene church in King's Lynn.
January 10, 2018
Visiting the Reach Academy in London.
January 16, 2018
Arriving for a visit to Coventry Cathedral.
January 17, 2018
Visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
January 17, 2018
Visiting the Wimbeldon Junior Tennis Initiative in London.
January 23, 2018
Visiting Roe Green Junior School in London.
January 24, 2018
Visiting King's College in London.
January 30, 2018
On the first day of her visit to Sweden.
January 30, 2018
On the first day of her visit to Sweden.
January 30, 2018
Visiting the Nobel Museum on the first day of her visit to Sweden.
