Everything Kate Middleton Has Worn During Her Third Pregnancy

Kate Middleton announced her third pregnancy in September 2017 and we've been tracking her maternity style ever since. Here's everything Kate has worn while pregnant with baby number three.

1 of 52
Getty Images
October 10, 2017

At a reception on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace.

2 of 52
Getty Images
October 16, 2017

At the Charities Forum event at Paddington Station.

3 of 52
Getty Images
October 18, 2017

At the graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices.

4 of 52
Getty Images
October 31, 2017

Visiting the lawn tennis association at the National Tennis Centre.

5 of 52
Getty Images
November 7, 2017

At the 2017 Gala Dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace.

6 of 52
Getty Images
November 8, 2017

At the annual Place2Be school leaders forum at UBS London.

7 of 52
Getty Images
November 11, 2017

At the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

8 of 52
Getty Images
November 12, 2017

At the Annual Remembrance Sunday Service in London.

9 of 52
Getty Images
November 14, 2017

Visiting the Family Action at Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London.

10 of 52
Getty Images
November 22, 2017

Visiting the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham.

11 of 52
Getty Images
November 22, 2017

Visiting the Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham.

12 of 52
Getty Images
November 22, 2017

Visiting the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham.

13 of 52
Getty Images
November 24, 2017

Attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.

14 of 52
Getty Images
November 29, 2017

Visiting the Robin Hood Primary and Nursery School in London.

15 of 52
Getty Images
November 28, 2017

Visiting the Foundling Museum in London.

16 of 52
Getty Images
December 6, 2017

Attending a stepping out session at Media City in Manchester.

17 of 52
Getty Images
December 6, 2017

Departing a stepping out session at Media City in Manchester.

18 of 52
Getty Images
December 12, 2017

Attending the Magic Mums community Christmas Party in London.

19 of 52
Getty Images
December 14, 2017

Arriving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

20 of 52
Getty Images
December 25, 2017

Attending Christmas Day church service in King's Lynn.

21 of 52
Getty Images
January 7, 2018

Attending Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene church in King's Lynn.

22 of 52
Getty Images
January 10, 2018

Visiting the Reach Academy in London.

23 of 52
Getty Images
January 16, 2018

Arriving for a visit to Coventry Cathedral.

24 of 52
Getty Images
January 17, 2018

Visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

25 of 52
Getty Images
January 17, 2018

Visiting the Wimbeldon Junior Tennis Initiative in London.

26 of 52
Getty Images
January 23, 2018

Visiting Roe Green Junior School in London.

27 of 52
Getty Images
January 24, 2018

Visiting King's College in London.

28 of 52
Getty Images
January 30, 2018

On the first day of her visit to Sweden.

29 of 52
Getty Images
January 30, 2018

On the first day of her visit to Sweden.

30 of 52
Getty Images
January 30, 2018

Visiting the Nobel Museum on the first day of her visit to Sweden.

