Love is all around at the red carpet for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, held this evening in Hollywood. The awards aren't the only thing being celebrated this evening—couples gathered at one of the more glamorous nights of the year to show us how absolutely adorable and in love they are. From Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley, here's some of the cutest couples at this year's Golden Globe Awards.