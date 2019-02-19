A couple months before she's expected to give birth, Meghan Markle decided to take a five-night trip to NYC to celebrate her baby with close friends. Though she's been in the city since Friday, the Duchess stepped out for the first time publicly on Tuesday. See all of the photos from the day of baby shower celebrations, ahead.
Meghan steps out of The Mark Hotel.
She wore a grey coat, maternity jeans by Hatch Maternity, Le Specs sunglasses, and a Carolina Herrera bag.
Meghan cradles her bump while making her way through the crowd.
Meghan makes her way to the car with paparazzi behind her.
The hotel Meghan stayed in during her visit.
Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer is seen arriving to meet her for lunch.
Meghan leaves The Met Breuer Museum.
Meghan and Abigail are spotted on the Upper East Side together.
Flowers are getting unloaded for the shower later today.
A crib is delivered to the party (most likely a present from one of Meghan's friends).