See Every Photo From Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

By Rachel Epstein
Getty Images

A couple months before she's expected to give birth, Meghan Markle decided to take a five-night trip to NYC to celebrate her baby with close friends. Though she's been in the city since Friday, the Duchess stepped out for the first time publicly on Tuesday. See all of the photos from the day of baby shower celebrations, ahead.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan steps out of The Mark Hotel.

Splash News

She wore a grey coat, maternity jeans by Hatch Maternity, Le Specs sunglasses, and a Carolina Herrera bag.

Getty Images

Meghan cradles her bump while making her way through the crowd.

Getty Images
Splash News
Getty ImagesJames Devaney
Getty Images

Meghan makes her way to the car with paparazzi behind her.

Splash News247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

The hotel Meghan stayed in during her visit.

Splash News

Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer is seen arriving to meet her for lunch.

Getty Images

Meghan leaves The Met Breuer Museum.

Splash News
Splash News
Getty ImagesGotham

Meghan and Abigail are spotted on the Upper East Side together.

Splash News

Flowers are getting unloaded for the shower later today.

Splash News

A crib is delivered to the party (most likely a present from one of Meghan's friends).

