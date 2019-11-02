image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Case for a $700 Suitcase
image
2
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019
Street Style: September 21 - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
3
Your Pajama Styling Guide
image
4
Listen Up: Gripping New True Crime Podcasts
image
5
Katie Holmes: A Lesson in Post-Breakup Style

All the Pictures of Prince Harry in Tokyo

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke Of Sussex Visits Japanese Para-Athletes In Tokyo
Tomohiro OhsumiGetty Images

On Saturday, November 2, Prince Harry visited Tokyo for what marked (believe it or not) his very first trip to Japan. The Duke of Sussex serves as a patron of the Rugby Football Union and traveled to Tokyo to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa. During the trip, Harry also set aside time to visit the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo, where he met with para-athletes. Working with athletes with disabilities is a cause near and dear to the royal, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014.

Here are all of the pictures you need to see from Harry's trip to Tokyo.

image
Getty Images

Harry being greeted by Para-Athlete Power Lifter Eri Yamamoto on his arrival at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

1 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry chatting with Para-Athlete Power Lifter Eri Yamamoto on his arrival at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

2 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry watching a boccia training session with students at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

3 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry watching a boccia training session with students at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

4 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry watching a powerlifter during his tour of the Japan Foundation's Para Arena in Tokyo.

5 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry speaking to Para-Athlete Power Lifter Eri Yamamoto during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

6 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry posing for a photo with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

7 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry meeting with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

8 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry chatting with a powerlifter during his tour of the Japan Foundation's Para Arena in Tokyo.

9 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry talking to Japan's Crown Prince Akishino during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama.

10 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry during his tour of the Japan Foundation's Para Arena in Tokyo.

11 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry meeting with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

12 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry watching a boccia training session with students at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

13 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry watching a boccia training session with students at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

14 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry speaking to a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

15 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry speaking to a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

16 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry meeting with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

17 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry posing for a photo with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.

18 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry being interviewed before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

19 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry arriving at the stadium before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

20 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan for the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa.

21 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry speaking to Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

22 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry talking to Japan's Crown Prince Akishino during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama.

23 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry talking to Japan's Crown Prince Akishino during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama.

24 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry posing for a photo with Siya Kolisi of South Africa holding the Web Ellis cup and Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

25 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry congratulating Steven Kitshoff of South Africa following their team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

26 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry speaking to players of South Africa following their victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

27 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry speaking to Lodewyk de Jager of South Africa following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

28 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry sharing a joke with Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

29 of 35
image
Getty Images

Harry congratulating Faf de Klerk of South Africa following his team's victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

30 of 35
Next
Yes, We Analyzed the Royal Family's Birth Charts
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke Of Sussex Attends The Launch Of Team UK For The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 A Fan Got Her Hand Stuck on Prince Harry's Butt
michelle obama queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth Was Happy to Hug Michelle Obama
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 1 The Royal Family's "Disappointed" in Harry, Meghan
SAFRICA-BRITAIN-ROYAL Shop Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit on Secret Trip
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS Princess Charlotte Is Confident & Loves Attention
Kate-Harry-William-Meghan Kate Doesn't Want to Be Part of the Royal Drama
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Archie Harrison Might Be a Pumpkin for Halloween
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Meghan & Harry Will Spend Thanksgiving in America!
image Queen Letizia of Spain Also Loves Meghan's Skirt
Princess Elisabeth Of Belgium Celebrates Her 18th Anniversary At The Royal Palace In Brussels Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Turns 18