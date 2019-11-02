On Saturday, November 2, Prince Harry visited Tokyo for what marked (believe it or not) his very first trip to Japan. The Duke of Sussex serves as a patron of the Rugby Football Union and traveled to Tokyo to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa. During the trip, Harry also set aside time to visit the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo, where he met with para-athletes. Working with athletes with disabilities is a cause near and dear to the royal, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014.

Here are all of the pictures you need to see from Harry's trip to Tokyo.