On Saturday, November 2, Prince Harry visited Tokyo for what marked (believe it or not) his very first trip to Japan. The Duke of Sussex serves as a patron of the Rugby Football Union and traveled to Tokyo to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa. During the trip, Harry also set aside time to visit the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo, where he met with para-athletes. Working with athletes with disabilities is a cause near and dear to the royal, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014.
Here are all of the pictures you need to see from Harry's trip to Tokyo.
Harry being greeted by Para-Athlete Power Lifter Eri Yamamoto on his arrival at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry chatting with Para-Athlete Power Lifter Eri Yamamoto on his arrival at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry watching a boccia training session with students at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry watching a powerlifter during his tour of the Japan Foundation's Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry speaking to Para-Athlete Power Lifter Eri Yamamoto during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry posing for a photo with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry meeting with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry chatting with a powerlifter during his tour of the Japan Foundation's Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry talking to Japan's Crown Prince Akishino during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama.
Harry during his tour of the Japan Foundation's Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry meeting with para-athletes at the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry speaking to a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena in Tokyo.
Harry being interviewed before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry arriving at the stadium before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan for the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa.
Harry speaking to Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry posing for a photo with Siya Kolisi of South Africa holding the Web Ellis cup and Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry congratulating Steven Kitshoff of South Africa following their team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry speaking to players of South Africa following their victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry speaking to Lodewyk de Jager of South Africa following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry sharing a joke with Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Harry congratulating Faf de Klerk of South Africa following his team's victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.