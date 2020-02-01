image
Jenna Dewan Shares Beautiful Pregnancy Photos on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her pregnancy all over her Instagram and we're beyond here for it. The actress flooded her grid with pictures from a gorgeous new pregnancy shoot with photographer Elizabeth Messina, who Jenna described as "divine" and "magical." You know what else is "divine" and "magical"? The photos in this shoot.

The pictures celebrate several different facets of what it means to be living in a pregnant body and highlight the strength and majesty of that body. Check out the full series of pics and videos Jenna shared below.

Lovely in lace

"When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life💕🧚‍♀️💕," Jenna captioned this picture, the first she shared in the series.

The bathtub shot
View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

Jenna captioned this dreamy shot with a simple, "🌸" emoji.

Pregnant lady lingerie

"Only @elizabethmessina makes lingerie while 8months pregnant look elegant 🖤," the actress captioned this picture.

Gauzy nude mood
View this post on Instagram

I clearly love wearing clothes 😂

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

"I clearly love wearing clothes 😂," Jenna cheekily wrote in the caption for this pic.

Jenna and Steve Forever

"My love, my gift ❤️ i am the luckiest girl alive," she wrote alongside this picture with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

Can't stop, please never stop
View this post on Instagram

Can’t stop blame the hormones 🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

"Can’t stop blame the hormones 🖤🖤🖤," she wrote with this, the sixth in her series of posts.

Dancing queen

"H o r m o n e s s s. (I have never stayed still in a single photo shoot why would pregnancy stop me)," the actress wrote with this clip from the photo shoot.

Dancer's legs

"Somehow we ended the shoot naked on releve but i couldn’t be happier @elizabethmessina," Jenna captioned the final picture in the series, which she revealed was taken near the end of the shoot.

