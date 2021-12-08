Jennifer Lawrence Jokes She "Just Had a Ton of Sex" During Her Break From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence is back, and she's once again gifting us with her A+ sense of humor.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her new Netflix movie Don't Look Up, the pregnant actress was asked—y'know—what she'd been up to lately. "Nothing," she said, giggling.

Colbert then proceeded to remind Lawrence that on her last appearance on his show, they did six shots of rum together, something which he rightly assumed wasn't on the cards this time around.

The host then brought up Lawrence's break from acting, which she took from 2018 up to some time in 2020, and wanted to know what she'd done in that time. "Did you have fun? What did you do for the last three years?" he asked.

Lawrence looked down at her pregnant belly and stage-whispered, "just had a ton of sex," then started laughing. Colbert shook her hand and said, "good for you. Good for you!" The actress then added, "I'm joking."

This is what she really did: "I cooked a little," she said. "And then the pandemic happened, and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot."

Lawrence then revealed what she would do if she wasn't an actress: "I think I would be a really good housekeeper. I mean, I make a mess, but I'm really good at cleaning it up."

Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney confirmed that they were expecting a child back in September. They tied the knot back in October 2019 (which, clearly, is something else Lawrence did during that time).