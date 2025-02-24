Many speculated whether Kylie Jenner might attend the 2025 SAG Awards after a seat next to her best actor-nominated boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was left open. Even after Chalamet walked the red carpet solo in a Chrome Hearts leather suit accessorized with a bolo tie, I held out hope that she might appear inside the ceremony. But sadly, it seems the 27-year-old decided to sit this one out.

She may not be a formal member of A Complete Unknown's cast, but make no mistake: Kylie Jenner has been pulling her weight on this press tour. Audience members couldn't help but applaud when she slid into her seat next to Timmy in a backless sequin gown at the film's Berlin premiere. A couple days later, she reprised the look with another backless black gown—this time, a vintage John Galliano number accessorized with strappy sandals for the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in London.

Kylie Jenner holds hands with Timothée Chalamet in a backless black sequin dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner accessorizes her black gown with strappy sandals at the 2025 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also snuck into the 2025 Golden Globes sporting a backless silver chainmail Versace dress with a cowl neckline—an archival design previously worn by Elizabeth Hurley when she accompanied Hugh Grant to a 1999 CFDA Awards dinner. You simply have to respect a woman who knows her Hollywood power couple references.

Kylie Jenner poses in a silver Versace dress with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner and Chalamet's respective senses of style don't always cohere, but their odd couple charm is growing harder and harder to resist. Upstaging your boyfriend on the red carpet is an awards season tradition, after all. There's no word yet on the reason why Jenner declined to do the honors at the SAG Awards. Hopefully, she'll show up to deliver another couples' style moment at the 2025 Oscars.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors