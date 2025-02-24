Did Kylie Jenner Skip a Secret 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet.
Many speculated whether Kylie Jenner might attend the 2025 SAG Awards after a seat next to her best actor-nominated boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was left open. Even after Chalamet walked the red carpet solo in a Chrome Hearts leather suit accessorized with a bolo tie, I held out hope that she might appear inside the ceremony. But sadly, it seems the 27-year-old decided to sit this one out.
She may not be a formal member of A Complete Unknown's cast, but make no mistake: Kylie Jenner has been pulling her weight on this press tour. Audience members couldn't help but applaud when she slid into her seat next to Timmy in a backless sequin gown at the film's Berlin premiere. A couple days later, she reprised the look with another backless black gown—this time, a vintage John Galliano number accessorized with strappy sandals for the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in London.
She also snuck into the 2025 Golden Globes sporting a backless silver chainmail Versace dress with a cowl neckline—an archival design previously worn by Elizabeth Hurley when she accompanied Hugh Grant to a 1999 CFDA Awards dinner. You simply have to respect a woman who knows her Hollywood power couple references.
Jenner and Chalamet's respective senses of style don't always cohere, but their odd couple charm is growing harder and harder to resist. Upstaging your boyfriend on the red carpet is an awards season tradition, after all. There's no word yet on the reason why Jenner declined to do the honors at the SAG Awards. Hopefully, she'll show up to deliver another couples' style moment at the 2025 Oscars.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
