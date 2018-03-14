Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real

Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent

Update, 12/15: And in today's round of romantic musical chairs, Cara and Annie were spied at a museum in Los Angeles. Back on? Not a bad spot to stage a reconciliation, because you can't yell at each other.

Update, 6/19: In an interview with Vogue, Delevingne confirms she's in a relationship with St.Vincent and we are so very happy for them. "I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days," she says. "And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle."

Original Post, 5/12: They have yet to confirm anything, but the supermodel and art rocker have stepped out together on several occasions. Just last month, amid rumors of a "breakup" to their non-official relationship, Delevingne tweeted: "I am very much in love." We're waiting with bated breath in hopes the two creatives are 1) 100% together 2) Making sweet music together and 3) Raiding each other's closet.