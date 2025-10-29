Prince Andrew's Ongoing Feud With King Charles Over Royal Lodge Is the "Ugliest It Has Ever Been," Claims Royal Insider

King Charles has been trying to convince Prince Andrew to move out of his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in the wake of Andrew's scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein. However, Prince Andrew—who is no longer using his Duke of York title—has a lease entitling him to stay put until 2078. With new information on the table and increased public pressure for the disgraced royal to leave Royal Lodge, The King has been put in the uncomfortable position of having to force his brother out—lease or no lease. But comments from both camps paint a completely different picture of the arrangements for Prince Andrew in what has become an ongoing war over the historic property.

On Monday, October 27, the Sun reported that Andrew had agreed to leave Royal Lodge if he could move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage. It was also claimed that he demanded for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to have Prince William and Princess Kate's house, Adelaide Cottage, after they move out in November.

But a source close to Sarah and Andrew told the Daily Mail that any "demands" were actually "misrepresentative of the truth" and that it was Buckingham Palace who suggested the two home arrangement. A palace rep, in term, shot down this claim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The palace has been trying to get Andrew and Sarah to leave Royal Lodge for almost three years now," a royal source told the Sun. "But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well."

There has been no update on the "advanced talks" between Andrew and his brother. However, a Kensington Palace representative shot down claims that Prince William had threatened to re-assess the titles of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid the feud.

Meanwhile, workers have been seen "day and night" at Frogmore Cottage for weeks, as an insider told the Sun—indicating plans just might be moving forward for Prince Andrew to move in.