Prince Andrew's Ongoing Feud With King Charles Over Royal Lodge Is the "Ugliest It Has Ever Been," Claims Royal Insider
The battle continues.
King Charles has been trying to convince Prince Andrew to move out of his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in the wake of Andrew's scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein. However, Prince Andrew—who is no longer using his Duke of York title—has a lease entitling him to stay put until 2078. With new information on the table and increased public pressure for the disgraced royal to leave Royal Lodge, The King has been put in the uncomfortable position of having to force his brother out—lease or no lease. But comments from both camps paint a completely different picture of the arrangements for Prince Andrew in what has become an ongoing war over the historic property.
On Monday, October 27, the Sun reported that Andrew had agreed to leave Royal Lodge if he could move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage. It was also claimed that he demanded for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to have Prince William and Princess Kate's house, Adelaide Cottage, after they move out in November.
But a source close to Sarah and Andrew told the Daily Mail that any "demands" were actually "misrepresentative of the truth" and that it was Buckingham Palace who suggested the two home arrangement. A palace rep, in term, shot down this claim.
"The palace has been trying to get Andrew and Sarah to leave Royal Lodge for almost three years now," a royal source told the Sun. "But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well."
There has been no update on the "advanced talks" between Andrew and his brother. However, a Kensington Palace representative shot down claims that Prince William had threatened to re-assess the titles of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid the feud.
Meanwhile, workers have been seen "day and night" at Frogmore Cottage for weeks, as an insider told the Sun—indicating plans just might be moving forward for Prince Andrew to move in.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.