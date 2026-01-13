Royal Expert Reveals One Reason Why Ex-Prince Andrew Might Avoid Middle East Move, Even If It's "Easier" For King Charles

With multiple sources stating that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to move out of Royal Lodge this spring, the former Duke of York is currently preparing to downsize his palatial Windsor home. Although it's been suggested that The King wants Andrew out by Easter, the situation seems to be riding on whether the renovations on his reported new Sandringham property, Marsh Farm, go to plan. If the ex-duke doesn't like the idea of living in Norfolk, the Middle East has been suggested as an alternative for Andrew, but one royal expert notes that living abroad comes with a huge downside.

Bahrain in particular has been thrown out as a potential new home for the former Duke of York, as royal biographer Robert Jobson told People last week. Noting that King Charles met with the King of Bahrain recently, Jobson said, "One never knows—it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror that life "would probably be easier for the rest of the Royal Family if Andrew disappeared to somewhere like the Middle East—especially as the Epstein revelations continue to drip their poison." However, it could be a "lonely" existence for the former prince.

Ex-Prince Andrew is seen with his daughters, Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew is set to move out of Royal Lodge this spring, according to reports. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He certainly does seem to have friends in high places in the Middle East," Bond said, adding that "his life there wouldn’t be short on luxury." But for Andrew, who is close to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as his four grandkids, living abroad "could also be very lonely," the royal expert said.

Beatrice and Eugenie both regularly carry out business in the Middle East, so it wouldn't be out of the question for them to visit their dad a few times a year. But as Bond added, "Andrew does still have his family, including his grandchildren, so I think it’s unlikely that he would want to move abroad permanently."

The former duke is looking to move into Marsh Farm, a run-down property on The King's Sandringham estate, in the coming months. But with the home needing extensive repairs, Andrew's move could potentially be delayed past Easter.

However, as Bond pointed out, "Being ‘banished’ to Sandringham doesn’t strike me as too tough an existence. He will be given a house, no doubt some staff, security and a life of leisure in a beautiful part of the country."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors