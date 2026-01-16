Royal Source Reveals Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Move-Out Date and Whether Beatrice and Eugenie "See" Their Father
"He's in his own bubble," a royal source says of the former Duke of York.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were evicted from Royal Lodge in October 2025 after the former Duke and Duchess of York were stripped of their titles, but for the past two-and-a-half months, it's been unclear as to when they'd be moving out. Multiple royal sources have noted that King Charles wants them gone by Easter, but a recent report from the Sun indicated that Sarah and Andrew would be leaving before his February birthday, if not sooner. Now a new source has claimed there's a specific eviction date for the former couple.
On Friday, January 16, a royal insider told Hello! that the ex-duke and duchess "have to move out" by January 25. The move will mark the first time since 2008 that the divorced couple will be living separately.
"She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings," the insider said of Ferguson. "She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate."
In December, a source close to Fergie told People that she was looking for a new house in the Windsor area, but it seems as if nothing has been set in stone just yet.
According to Hello!, Sarah could temporarily live with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, son-in-law Jack Brooksbank and grandsons August and Ernest, who split their time between London and Portugal.
"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home," the insider said. However, "Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere."
As for Andrew, he's preparing to move to Marsh Farm, a property on the King's private Sandringham estate, but might be staying in temporary accommodation until renovations are finished.
"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything," the source told Hello! "He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."
