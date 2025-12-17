Prince Louis Steals Prince George’s Classic Christmas Style
The prince’s version of a Ralph Lauren Christmas.
Prince Louis arrived in style at the Royal Family's annual Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace, but it wasn’t just his cheeky smiles that turned heads. The youngest prince looked adorably preppy in a collared shirt and classic navy-and-burgundy striped sweater. Riding to the event with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the youngest prince wore a very familiar fashion item.
While striped sweaters may be synonymous with the Princess of Wales––Princess Kate never met a Breton striped top she didn’t like––Prince Louis’s burgundy and navy sweater came straight from his brother, Prince George’s closet. Prince George wore the same sweater in December 2020 to a pre-Christmas pantomime performance with frontline workers and their families during the pandemic. Prince George was 7-years-old when he wore the sweater, the same age that Prince Louis is now.
The Ralph Lauren sweater is made from a wool-cashmere blend and was described by the brand as a “bold rugby stripe.” The navy and burgundy stripes are so classic, and the entire look screams “Ralph Lauren Christmas” paired with a crisp collared shirt. Next to Princess Charlotte’s velvet cape and Princess Kate’s silk pussybow dress, the entire family could be posing for an 80’s-inspired Christmas photoshoot.
Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess Kate, and Prince William arrived at the annual luncheon at Buckingham Palace together, while Prince George arrived separately. Prince Louis wasn’t the only one stealing fashion secrets from family members either. Princess Charlotte copied Princess Kate’s velvet bow hairstyle, making for a perfect princess bow moment.
Shop Similar
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.