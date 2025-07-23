Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $100 Million Netflix Deal Won't Be Renewed: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a reported $100 million, multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, and according to a new report in the Sun, their contract—which ends in September—will not be renewed.

A source told the outlet that Netflix was "not unhappy with how things turned out—they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time." The insider added that there was "no animosity from either side" but "things have just run their course." A second Hollywood source confirmed to People that the deal will expire in September.

"Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line," the source told the Sun. However, season two of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan—which premiered on Netflix in March—is still planned to hit screens this fall. Like the first season, Meghan will welcome special guests in each episode, with Chrissy Teigen confirmed as the first star to appear in the cooking, gardening and entertaining program.

The second season of With Love, Meghan, will air this fall. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen in NYC on April 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair," the insider added.

The couple's tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, garnered a massive 81.55 million hours viewed globally in its first week—the streamer's most-watched documentary debut ever. But Netflix's July 17 engagement report noted that With Love, Meghan ranked at number 383 in viewership for the first half of the year, with 5.4 million views, and the couple's Polo documentary ranked at 3,436.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As ever, in conjunction with Netflix this spring, but it's unclear if the streamer will continue to be a partner.

Marie Claire has reached out to Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team for comment.