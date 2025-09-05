Prince George is only 12, but according to proud mom Princess Kate, he's growing up at lightning speed. The future King is certainly following in his parents' footsteps when it comes to height, and apparently, he's even wearing the same shoe size as his mom these days. In a video shared on TikTok, the Prince and Princess of Wales took time to greet fans outside London's Natural History Museum on September 4—and Kate confessed how fast her three children were growing up.

Prince George turned 12 in July, while Princess Charlotte marked her 10th birthday in May and Prince Louis celebrated his 7th birthday in April. Speaking about her kids to one woman outside the museum, Kate said, "I know, they're getting big now," smiling and holding her hand up to indicate height. "George is already in my shoes!" she added.

In 2023, Hello! reported that Princess Kate buys her shoes in both a size 38.5 and a 39, which makes her between a U.S. size 8 and 9, depending on the brand and sizing.

Princess Kate debuted a new pair of tan suede loafers and much lighter hair on September 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George is seen at Trooping the Colour in June 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William chatted with fans outside the Natural History Museum on September 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prince and princess helped children with activities at the museum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though George can borrow his mom's sneakers these days, fans reflected on how it seemed like it wasn't long ago when they waited outside St Mary's Hospital to catch a glimpse of him after his 2013 birth.

"We were camped outside the hospital when all three of your children were born," one woman told the princess, who exclaimed, "Really? Oh my goodness, it only feels like yesterday."

Another fan added, "And you sent us breakfast as well," to which Kate replied, "Good, you got it. It's the least I could do," before she was directed to head inside the museum.

William and Kate's visit was their first public engagement in seven weeks, marking their return to duties after the summer break. The event centered around the Natural History Museum's newly revamped gardens, and the royal couple took part in activities with school children to promote engaging with nature in urban environments.