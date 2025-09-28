How Princess Kate and Prince William Are Ensuring George, Charlotte, and Louis Feel "Loved Equally," as Royals Are Described as "Mom and Dad First"

It's been widely reported that Princess Kate and Prince William are striving to give their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—a normal upbringing. As well as discussing Charlotte and Louis's status as "spares," royal experts have spoken about Kate and William's parenting skills in a new article.

Speaking to Harper's BAZAAR , royal biographer Christopher Andersen revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "making sure that none of their children suffer [the] fate [of feeling like spares]." He continued, "They pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities."

Royal author Robert Jobson also spoke to the publication, revealing that Princess Kate is drawing from her own childhood when it comes to parenting her kids. "They were loved equally," Jobson said of the Middleton children.

Referencing Kate's passion for learning about childhood development, the author explained, "So she's studied it as well as coming from a family where there isn't that [spare] dynamic."

Jobson also shared that Kate and William are "very much a mom and dad first."

Of course, Prince George will one day take on the role of heir apparent, but that doesn't mean Kate and William will treat their children any differently.

"Inevitably the time comes when the heir has to take on a different set of responsibilities, and so they haven't got to that point yet," royal biographer Robert Hardman told the outlet. Even once the change occurs, "they're very much keen to keep them all the same," Hardman noted.

Importantly, Kate and William's priorities as parents have been evident since their kids were very young, one expert explained. "I think you do get the sense with Harry and William, they were brought onto the scene very early and much more frequently than Will and Kate bring their kids out now," royal commentator Amanda Matta told the publication.

Essentially, the Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly want all three of their children to feel supported, regardless of any changes that take place in the future.