The "Really Amazing" Way Princess Kate Shows Up for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Princess Kate and Prince William's parenting techniques are regularly analyzed, particularly as they're raising a future king. From their "absolutely critical" parenting decisions regarding Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the ways in which they're preparing Prince George for the throne, William and Kate are firmly focused on their family. Now, a fellow parent has weighed in on the "really amazing" way the Princess of Wales shows up for George, Charlotte, and Louis again and again.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, The Real Housewives of London star Panthea Parker opened up about Kate Middleton's parenting. "I see her quite a few times because my son's school plays against her son's school," Parker told the outlet. "So they play rugby and football against each other so we're always at her school or my school."

Parker continued, "I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar." Elaborating on their impression of Princess Kate, Parker explained, "So classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children's matches, so really amazing. And nor do I, otherwise how do I know that?"

"So classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children's matches." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In February 2017, Princess Kate gave some insight into the values she's passing on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. "When I was growing up I was very lucky," the Princess of Wales said during a speech at the Place2Be Big Assembly for Children's Mental Health Week. "My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age."

Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate continued, "I think that every child should have people around them to show them love, and to show them kindness, and nurture them as they grow."