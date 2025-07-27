Princess Kate and Prince William Might Trade "Peaceful Refuge" of Adelaide Cottage for a "Gothic-Revival Mansion" With a Tennis Court and Swimming Pool

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate Middleton and Prince William moved into the "modest" Adelaide Cottage, a small home in Windsor. It was later reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II in her "final months," with suggestions they even planned to "renovate" the small property. Now, royal sources are claiming that Kate and William might move their family out of Adelaide Cottage, and into a gothic mansion in Windsor.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales might leave their small family home, which has been a "peaceful refuge," for Fort Belvedere, "a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park."

The huge property sits on 59 acres of land, and apparently features somewhere between 30 and 40 rooms. Additional amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court, the latter of which "is particularly appealing for Kate and Charlotte, both of whom are enthusiasts," the publication reported.

"A rose garden, walled garden, kitchen garden, large greenhouse, stables, two lakes, paddocks, and three cottages for staff" only make the property more attractive.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly considering moving their family to Fort Belvedere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fort Belvedere has reportedly had many different occupants since it was built in the 18th century. King Edward VIII famously lived in the property with wife Wallis Simpson, and even signed his abdication papers inside Fort Belvedere, per the Daily Mail.

Fort Belvedere is described as a "gothic-revival mansion" in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for why Kate and William might move their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—a royal source told the Mail on Sunday, "They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis might move into a new home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued, "This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis."

An "imminent" move is off the table, the outlet reported. However, it seems that Kate and William might be ready to make some changes to their living arrangements in the near future.