Taylor Swift has been making a plethora of appearances in recent weeks, all while fans await news of the singer's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. On Saturday, June 13, Swift and Kelce attended a performance of "Oh, Mary!" at The Lyceum Theatre in New York City. For the occasion, the "Opalite" singer turned to the designer of her engagement announcement outfit.

For her Broadway outing, Swift wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Sleeveless Velvet Dress in Bordeaux Red. The sold-out gown features a scoop neckline, tapping into 2026's summer tank dress trend.

Swift accessorized her dress with a pair of Aquazzura's "Love Struck" 105mm Scalloped Strap Metallic Sandals.

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Taylor Swift wears a deep red velvet Polo Ralph Lauren dress with Aquazzura "Love Struck" pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Kelce and Swift met members of the "Oh, Mary!" Broadway cast after the show, including Saturday Night Live alum and Loot star Maya Rudolph.

For jewelry, Swift styled her outfit with a Love Adorned Isadora Ring, a Michael Anthony Moon Goddess Pendant, and a Foundrae Diamond Initial "T" Pendant. She also wore two pieces of opal jewelry—an Antique Victorian Opal 14k Gold Diamond Ring and a Danes Road Antiques 18k Opal Estate Bracelet. Not only is opal Kelce's birthstone , but The Life of a Showgirl single "Opalite" ties into Swift's jewelry choices perfectly.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift posing with the cast of "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway. (Image credit: Getty Images/Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Finally, the singer was seen carrying a Chloé Small Bracelet Grained Leather Hobo Bag as she headed home for the night.

Taylor Swift carrying a Chloé Small Bracelet Grained Leather Hobo Bag. (Image credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

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By all accounts, Swift appears to have had another very chic and romantic date night with her fiancé.

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