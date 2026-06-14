Taylor Swift Makes Her Feelings Clear in Aquazzura's "Lovestruck" Pumps, Opal Jewels, and a Polo Ralph Lauren Dress
The "Opalite" singer tapped her engagement outfit designer for a date night on Broadway.
Taylor Swift has been making a plethora of appearances in recent weeks, all while fans await news of the singer's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. On Saturday, June 13, Swift and Kelce attended a performance of "Oh, Mary!" at The Lyceum Theatre in New York City. For the occasion, the "Opalite" singer turned to the designer of her engagement announcement outfit.
For her Broadway outing, Swift wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Sleeveless Velvet Dress in Bordeaux Red. The sold-out gown features a scoop neckline, tapping into 2026's summer tank dress trend.
Swift accessorized her dress with a pair of Aquazzura's "Love Struck" 105mm Scalloped Strap Metallic Sandals.
Kelce and Swift met members of the "Oh, Mary!" Broadway cast after the show, including Saturday Night Live alum and Loot star Maya Rudolph.
For jewelry, Swift styled her outfit with a Love Adorned Isadora Ring, a Michael Anthony Moon Goddess Pendant, and a Foundrae Diamond Initial "T" Pendant. She also wore two pieces of opal jewelry—an Antique Victorian Opal 14k Gold Diamond Ring and a Danes Road Antiques 18k Opal Estate Bracelet. Not only is opal Kelce's birthstone, but The Life of a Showgirl single "Opalite" ties into Swift's jewelry choices perfectly.
Finally, the singer was seen carrying a Chloé Small Bracelet Grained Leather Hobo Bag as she headed home for the night.
By all accounts, Swift appears to have had another very chic and romantic date night with her fiancé.
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SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY TAYLOR SWIFT
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.